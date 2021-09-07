CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Department of Social Services will hold its 21st annual Safe and Snug Program during the month of October.
BB&T branches will collect new coats, jackets, sweatshirts, gloves, hats and scarves to be provided to Allegany County students in need of warmth during the winter.
In 2020, 312 new coats were given to children. Financial assistance is also needed to purchase coats from area merchants. Monetary donations should be payable to MASSBF, Attention Finance, with Safe and Snug in the memo section.
For more information, contact Paula Hogg at 301-784-7212 or 240-727-8416.
