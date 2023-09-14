CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Department of Social Services will conduct its 23th annual Safe and Snug Program from Oct. 1-31.
First United Bank & Trust branches will collect new coats, jackets, sweatshirts, gloves, hats and/or scarves to be provided to Allegany County Public Schools children in need of warmth during the winter.
In 2023, over 400 new coats were given to children, thanks to community support. Collection containers are available at each First United Bank & Trust location.
Financial assistance is also needed to purchase coats from area merchants. Monetary donations should be payable to MASSBF, Attention Finance, with Safe and Snug in the memo section and mailed to Allegany County Department of Social Services, Attn: Finance, 1 Frederick St., Cumberland, MD 21502.
For further information, call 301-784-7101.
