OAKLAND — Samuel Grant has been named the new Garrett County director of emergency management. Grant brings a wealth of experience and a diverse background in emergency services, disaster preparedness and executive fire leadership.
Grant hails from Texas and for the last three years he has been a vital part of the Caroline County Department of Emergency Services. Before that, he spent over 10 years in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he worked in progressive leadership and emergency management roles. He holds a Master of Science degree in leadership with emphasis in disaster preparedness and executive fire leadership with extensive experience as a national registered paramedic.
Throughout his career, Grant has been involved in coordinating disaster preparedness, regional trainings and emergency responses. He has tackled a wide range of challenges, including managing responses to wildfires and snowstorms and handling U.S. border operations.
“Please join us in welcoming Samuel Grant as the new director of emergency management for Garrett County,” said Commissioner Ryan Savage. “His experience and dedication make him a valuable addition to our team and we look forward to the positive impact he will bring to the county.”
“I want to thank the commissioners and Kevin Null for the opportunity and for believing in me. I am excited to work in Garrett County and contribute to its growth and resilience,” said Grant. “I’m grateful for the guidance and support from John Frank, a long-time figure in emergency management. John has established a great foundation for Garrett County.”
Grant grew up skiing, snowboarding, hiking and biking and is looking ahead to the outdoor-focused lifestyle that Western Maryland has to offer. He resides in Bowling Green with his wife, Ashley, and 1-year old daughter, Abigail.
