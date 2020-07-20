Sanctuary Studios accepting visitors

FLINTSTONE — International artist Hilmar Gottesthal is continuing his tradition to paint what is going on in his life and the world around him, so he created a “COVID-19” oil painting.
Gottesthal was born in Austria, but lived and painted in Greece and Turkey for 30 years, exhibiting his work throughout Europe before moving to the United States. Now a U.S. citizen, he lives with his photographer wife Penny Knobel-Besa in Flintstone where they share Sanctuary Studios as their joint gallery.
“We have decided to reopen with appointments only so that we can be assured of keeping safe distance and less exposure so masks would be required,” said Gottesthal. “We had two guests who contacted us by email asking if they could come for a visit, they just needed an outing. We enjoyed their visit so we decided to announce it was possible to come by once again, by arranging a day and time.”
Gottesthal has remained busy creating art since their closing in March, including two 3D stained glass works, “On Eagles Wings” from traditional glass and another unique piece created from blue wine bottles. Also on hand is a new wood carving from a gnarled knot, title “Cerebral.” Visitors may see the artist working on a new sculpture in ash wood.
The air-conditioned woodland studio is located five miles off Interstate 68, approximately a 30-minute drive from Cumberland. To arrange for a visit, email pkbphotos@hughes.net or call 301-478-2735.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.