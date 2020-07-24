Camp Potomac plans reunion
OLDTOWN — Camp Potomac, Boy Scouts of America has been serving the community for nearly 70 years.
Anyone who has enjoyed time at Camp Potomac as a Scout, leader, camp staff member, parent volunteer, visiting sibling or friend is invited to join camp activities May 14-16, 2021. Activities include camping, nature walk, guided tours, supervised rifle, archery, canoeing, rowing and fishing. Following a late Friday night Cracker Barrel gathering, there will be catered meals Saturday. Sunday breakfast and morning activities will be personal time.
Individuals, patrols, troops, dens and packs are encouraged to attend. Registration, cost, history and other information will be available next year. Contact Doug Schwab at campotomacfun@gmail.com if interested in attending.
