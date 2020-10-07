Saxophonist Brent Weber offers Faculty Artist Series performance

FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s department of music will present a virtual Faculty Artist Series concert by saxophonist Brent Weber on Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. He will be accompanied by pianist Joseph Yungen. The link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
Titled “Distancing,” the concert will begin with “Fantasia for Soprano Saxophone and Orchestra” by the Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos, written in 1948. The Fantasia is Villa-Lobos’s only composition featuring the saxophone as soloist.
Weber will next perform a piece from 2002, “Garden of Love” by the Dutch composer Jacob ter Veldhuis. His compositions are based on the recognition of the pitches of voice, transcribing them and composing around them. A poem by William Blake was the inspiration for “Garden of Love.”
“Mai” (1975) by Ryo Noda, a Japanese composer, is a unique piece of work for solo saxophone that was strongly influenced by Japanese music.
The story behind this work concerns the ghost of a Japanese samurai. When his wife asks why he left her behind to fight in a war, he tries to justify his choices. Most of the work depicts the struggle within the mind of the samurai.
After intermission, Weber will play “Sonata in C-sharp Minor for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra” by Fernande Decruck, a French composer who wrote more than 40 works for the saxophone.”
Last on the program is “Billie,” also by ter Veldhuis, which was written in 2003, originally just for alto sax. The music is based on the voice of jazz singer Billie Holiday, taken from various interviews during her career.
Experienced in multiple genres of music from classical to jazz, rock and roll and beyond, Weber advocates versatility.
His work with the contemporary jazz group Jake Mowrer Quartet featured him performing and recording throughout northern Georgia.
Weber is active with the North American Saxophone Alliance. He won the UGA Concerto Competition in 2009 and was part of the 2012 Naxos release, “Street Song.”
Weber is department chair and assistant professor of saxophone. In addition to maintaining the saxophone and bassoon studios, he coordinates the Jazz Studies program.
This recital was recorded in closed session following COVID-19 guidelines as set forth by the University of Colorado, Boulder, study on aerosols produced by wind instruments.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, musical performances before live audiences will not be held until conditions warrant. For more information, call 301-687-4109.
