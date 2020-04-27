CUMBERLAND — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has issued a consumer alert warning of a coronavirus relief bill check scam.
Nearly every American is set to receive a check for $1,200 for most adults, $2,400 for most couples and $500 per child per household.
The attorney general alerts consumers that thieves may call, email and text to falsely claim people must provide their bank account, Social Security number or other personally identifiable information to receive the checks.
“Let me be clear: You do not need to provide information to any third party in order to get your $1,200 or anything else you’re supposed to receive under the CARES Act,” Morrisey said. “Whether you’re talking about the $1,200 or the Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses, make sure you follow only the guidance from our office or the federal government because the scammers only want to steal from you.”
Most people will receive their check automatically. The federal government is sending the payment to those eligible via direct deposit in a manner consistent with the taxpayer’s federal refund for tax year 2019 or 2018.
The attorney general advises consumers to never open an unsolicited email, take a phone call from an unfamiliar number or respond to text messages from unknown parties.
To report a potential scam, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit www.wvago.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.