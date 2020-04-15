CUMBERLAND — The Federal Trade Commission has reported that scammers are taking advantage of fears surrounding the coronavirus, including through the sale of counterfeit products and the solicitation of money and personal information. When charities request donations in response to the coronavirus, Marylanders may feel duty-bound to donate in an effort to help their neighbors. Maryland’s Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith and Attorney General Brian E. Frosh are cautioning Marylanders to be vigilant and to donate wisely.
“During uncertain times, con artists prey on your generosity and create scams, frauds or deceptive acts to line their own pockets,” said Wobensmith. “Be sure you know who you are giving to, and remember it is always best to give directly to well-established, reputable charitable organizations.”
The Office of the Secretary of State registers and regulates charitable organizations that solicit charitable contributions in Maryland. Together with the Attorney General’s Office, the Secretary of State’s Office works to ensure that charitable contributions go to qualified charitable organizations and are used for their intended purpose.
For more tips on how to give wisely, visit the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Protection Division publication Consumer’s Edge Charitable Giving Tips.
The Office of the Secretary of State maintains a public registry of charitable organizations authorized to solicit in Maryland.
To report what appears to be a deceptive or illegal charitable solicitation, contact the Charities and Legal Services Division of the Secretary of State’s Office at 800-825-4510.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.