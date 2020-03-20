CUMBERLAND—The Federal Trade Commission has reported that scammers are taking advantage of fears surrounding the coronavirus, including through the sale of counterfeit products and the solicitation of money and personal information. Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith and Attorney General Brian E. Frosh are cautioning Marylanders to be vigilant and to donate wisely.
“During uncertain times, con artists prey on your generosity and create scams, frauds or deceptive acts to line their own pockets,” said Wobensmith. “Be sure you know who you are giving to and remember it is always best to give directly to well-established, reputable charitable organizations.”
The Office of the Secretary of State regulates charitable organizations that solicit charitable contributions in Maryland. Together with the Attorney General’s Office, the Secretary of State’s Office works to ensure that charitable contributions go to qualified charitable organizations and are used for their intended purpose.
“Fraudsters will take advantage of nearly any opportunity to steal other people’s money,” said Frosh. “Consumers can avoid being cheated by understanding how thieves are trying to steal their personal information and money. It is always wise to research the charity first before donating, and avoid any charity or fundraiser that is reluctant to give information on how donations are used.”
To report a suspected deceptive or illegal solicitation, contact the Secretary of State’s Office at 800-825-4510.
