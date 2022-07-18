OAKLAND — Western Maryland Scenic Railroad Executive Director Wesley Heinz will speak at the Oakland B&O Railroad Museum on July 21 at 7 p.m.
Heinz will share the last year of rebirth, enhancements and community service being performed by the WMSR.
After gaining 20 years of leadership experience in various management and development roles, Heinz served as the executive director at Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. & Museum of Portland before joining the nonprofit organization responsible for preserving and operating the historic tourist railroad collection at Western Maryland Scenic Railroad of Cumberland. He began pursuing his passion for railroading first in 1993 with Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum and later assisted in full restorations of various steam locomotives, passenger cars and historic railroad equipment.
The team at WMSR completed the restoration of steam locomotive No. 1309 shortly before Christmas Day in 2021 and since then the engine has become the most visual part of the collection of historic railroad equipment operating from Cumberland original station, known now as Canal Place.
In 2021, with roughly six months to operate in, the railroad served over 47,000 passengers and had a holiday visitor count of 26,000 passengers.WMSR is on track in 2022 to exceed financial projections and set records in ridership.
