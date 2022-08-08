OAKLAND — The Oakland B&O Railroad Museum Summer Speaker Series is featuring Robert and Celeste Franzen, owners of the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad in Romney, West Virginia, and the Eagle Canon Passenger Car Co., on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
The couple purchased the Potomac Eagle in March 2019 and have operated the tourist railroad for 3 ½ seasons. The Potomac Eagle operates over 52 miles of track and runs excursion trains May through mid-November and North Pole Express trains in late November and December.
Robert Franzen is also president and owner of Steam Services of America, which has been in business since 2001 in project management, consulting, rebuilding, maintaining and operating historic railroad equipment for the tourist railroad industry, railroad museums and mainline steam operations.
He has been in the railroad industry for nearly 40 years working at the Grand Canyon Railway and Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
He received his degrees from Clemson University and Greenville Technical College in mechanical engineering technology. He is a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, National Board Inspection Code and the Engineering Standard Committee. A certified locomotive engineer, he runs steam locomotives pulling passenger trains on the main lines at 40-plus mph.
