Scholarship established in memory of Frankfort High School student

SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Six months after the tragic loss of their daughter in a utility terrain vehicle accident, Jared and Jaime Grady, along with family and friends, have announced the establishment of the “Be a Light Payton Grady Memorial Scholarship” at Community Trust Foundation.
The scholarship will enshrine Payton Grady’s memory in a permanent way, as year after year it assists a Frankfort High School senior pursuing a career in health care and possessing the qualities she exhibited in her life. The first award will be made in 2021.
Grady was recognizable for her beautiful smile, contagious laughter, love for life and kindness toward others, a perfect fit for her dream of becoming a registered trauma nurse.
Fundraising for the scholarship has begun through various efforts and an anonymous donor has offered a $10,000 matching donation opportunity. All contributions to the fund, up to $10,000, will be matched dollar for dollar. “This extremely generous offer speaks volumes for the beautiful young lady that Payton was and the impact she made on others in her brief 16 years of life,” said CTF Director Leah Shaffer.
All contributions to the scholarship are tax-deductible. Checks should be made payable to CTF and mailed to CTF, 112 Baltimore St., Suite 201, Cumberland MD 21502. Donations can be made by credit card or PayPal at www.ctfinc.org, by clicking on GIVE, then Scholarships, and then on the Be A Light Payton Grady Memorial Scholarship Fund tab.
As a public foundation created with gifts from generous people committed to causes in Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties, CTF grants to local nonprofit organizations working to build a stronger community. CTF connects philanthropy with community good. For more information, contact CTF at 301-876-9172 or ctf@ctfinc.org.
