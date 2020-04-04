Scholarship honors favorite high school history teacher

FROSTBURG — The Lonnie E. Nixon Legacy Endowment has been created in honor of the positive impact that Nixon made upon the lives of his students, family, friends and the community. The endowment committee is asking for donations to establish an annual award that will be presented to a graduating senior at Mountain Ridge High School beginning this year.
For more than 50 years, Nixon was a favorite history teacher at Beall and Mountain Ridge high schools. He was known as a sage mentor who was always ready with a well-timed word of encouragement or valuable insight. Dynamic and spirited, his engaging teaching techniques helped guide thousands of students to consider their own boundaries and achieve more. His annual field trips to the Gettysburg Battlefield are legendary, each culminating with Nixon leading his students across the field in reenactment of the July 3, 1863 Pickett’s Charge.
Nixon is remembered as a great teacher, wonderful father, mentor, colleague, partner and friend. His interests were diverse – history, the outdoors, traveling, carpentry and basketball, to name a few. Nixon’s repeated trips “Out West” led him to Yellowstone National Park and Jackson, Wyoming, where he searched for wildlife and admired the aura of the Grand Teton Mountain Range. He looked forward to every 3 a.m. Friday wakeup to join his fellow teachers for a game of basketball before class. And most importantly, he never turned down an opportunity to help a friend – whether it be staining a deck, removing a dead tree or replacing a roof.
The Lonnie E. Nixon Legacy Award recognizes his unrelenting zest for life and learning and the joy he found in the simple things. He was kind, compassionate and believed in hard work and humility. His was truly a life well-lived — inspiring others to fully enjoy all that the world has to offer.
The Mountain Ridge social studies department will choose a recipient based upon the embodiment of ideals and values held by Nixon. A student application is required and can be obtained on the Mountain Ridge High School Guidance News Facebook page.
The endowment has been accepted as a project by the board of directors of the Foundation for Frostburg, a 501(c)(3) organization celebrating 25 years of service to the Frostburg community. Contributions to the endowment fund can be mailed to The Foundation for Frostburg, P.O. Box 765, Frostburg, MD 21532. Identify Lonnie Nixon in a note or on the check or donate at www.gofundme.com/lonnie-e-nixon-legacy-endowment.
For questions concerning the endowment, contact John “Slug” Armstrong at 301-707-6525 or john.armstrong1@verizon.net.
