MOUNT SAVAGE — The Evergreen Heritage Center offers three summer camps for children — paint, Paint, & PAINT!; Science Discovery; and Young Naturalist.
Scholarships are available for children who qualify for the U.S. Department of Agriculture free and reduced meal program. Multiweek and multichild discounts are also available.
Paint, Paint, & PAINT! will be held June 20-24 for kids entering grades four through eight. Campers will work with watercolors, mixed media techniques and oil painting methods.
Young Naturalist is scheduled July 11-15 for kids entering grades one through three. Campers will learn how to use science tools, problem solving and teamwork skills.
Science Discovery, July 18-22, is for kids entering grades four through six. Biology, physics, chemistry and geology will be explored through lab work, field studies and science, technology, engineering and math challenges.
To register, visit www.evergreenheritagecenter.org or call 301-687-0664.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.