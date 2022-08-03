CUMBERLAND — With schools closed for the most part during the summer, the Allegany County Public Schools maintenance, operations, transportation and food service staff are still kept busy until the doors reopen in the fall to be sure that buildings, grounds and vehicles are ready for students’ safe return.
Custodians use the summer months to clean furniture, wipe down walls and baseboards and wash windows. They take the opportunity to move furniture out of classrooms to strip and rewax floors and make any necessary furniture and building repairs, replace lights and fixtures, and change all of the filters in HVAC units.
Maintenance department staff complete projects and repairs that would be disruptive during the school year. This summer, staff began the construction of an early childhood center at Westmar Middle School. They are converting five classrooms to pre-K classrooms and are remodeling the former Westmar High School football field house into offices and meeting space for the Judy Center.
At Braddock Middle School, maintenance personnel replaced 10,000 square feet of asbestos flooring from the auditorium, library, and consumer science lab and converted two adjoining offices into new classroom space. A new concrete block wall was installed at South Penn Elementary School to help reduce the distractions to students and teachers in classrooms adjacent to the gym. At Fort Hill High School, a concrete block wall is being installed in the girls’ locker room to provide a private space for team sports and the gymnasiums at Beall, Bel Air and Braddock were repainted.
Staff also worked on the maintenance and irrigation of sports fields to have them ready for practices Aug. 10 and classroom technology devices, such as SmartBoards, interactive camera systems and TVs, were installed for the ACPS Information Technology Department.
The Food and Nutrition Services Department provided free meals for summer school programs at nine school locations. Staff also provided free meals for several local parks and recreation departments with 3,529 breakfasts and 10,233 lunches served during June and July.
Staff uses the summer break to order necessary food and supplies to prepare for the upcoming school year. Menus will be subject to change depending on the availability of supplies as food shortages are still proving to be a challenge.
The Transportation Department has been transporting students for summer school programs and upgrading ACPS and contractor buses with a new radio system. Prior to the start of school, the department will complete one of four annual school bus safety inspections to ensure that buses meet all state and federal requirements to allow for the safe transport of students.
The department has hosted several new driver and bus attendant training classes in the hopes of filling open staff positions. Interested parties are encouraged to call 301-729-3773 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.