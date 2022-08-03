Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northwestern Allegany County in western Maryland... Northeastern Garrett County in western Maryland... * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Cumberland... Frostburg... La Vale... Eckhart Mines... Mount Savage... Ellerslie... Corriganville... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE