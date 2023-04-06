OAKLAND — The Garrett County Arts Council has awarded seven Arts-in-Education Community Arts Development Grants totaling $15,300 to develop and support the schools’ theater and music programs.
The grants were awarded to Broad Ford Elementary School Positive Behavior Intervention and Support Theatre Program; Northern Garrett Middle School, Southern Garrett Middle School and Southern High School theater programs; Northern Garrett High School Thespian Society; Southern Garrett Marching Band; and Yough Glades Elementary School Theatre Program.
“GCAC looks forward to continuing to strengthen arts education and support access for Garrett County Public Schools students,” said Kathy Beachler, executive director of the Garrett County Arts Council.
