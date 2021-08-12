OLDTOWN — Boy Scout Camp Potomac is celebrating 70 years of service to area youth by holding a weekend long reunion at the camp near Oldtown.
All Scouts, scouters, camp staff and friends who have participated in the camp in any way are invited to join the weekend event either for a few hours, a day, or the entire weekend Oct. 1-3.
Numerous camp activities are planned, including a nature walk, rifle and archery ranges and fishing. Also scheduled is a Scouting memorabilia auction, the proceeds from which will be used for facility enhancements at the camp.
A catered dinner will be provided Saturday evening. Other meals will be provided by camp kitchen staff.
Individuals, patrols, troops, dens, packs, family and friends are encouraged to attend. Registration, cost and other information can be found at https://scoutingevent.com/527-47373-126636. Click the “Register” tab.
Participants will receive a special reunion patch and T-shirts are available for purchase. For more information, email committee chair Doug Schwab at camppotomacfun@gmail.com.
