CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre will conclude its 33rd season with the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol.”
The show opens this weekend and runs through Dec. 19.
Several veteran actors, both local and visiting, will return as well as a few new faces to the CT stage. Heading the cast as Ebenezer Scrooge will be Cumberland native Bill Dennison. Playing his faithful clerk Bob Cratchit is local actor and teacher Marty Jellison.
Playing the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present will be Kimberli Rowley and Sean Besecker. Rowley is the co-artistic director of the Cumberland Theatre.
Both will also be featured in several other smaller roles throughout the production. Returning to the CT stage as both Jacob Marley and nephew Fred will be Hagerstown actor Seth Thompson.
The Cratchit family will feature Johnna Leary (Mrs. Cratchit), Brielle Windle (Martha), Ava Breighner (Ellen), Thomas Kifer (Peter) and Lennon Windle, who is making his CT debut as Tiny Tim.
Playing a bevy of supporting roles and telling the story as narrators will be Frank Asher, Kerala Bannister, Nicole Halmos, Hayden Kline, Brendon McCabe, Connor McCabe, Oliver Nau, Josh Ruppenkamp and Olive Wolford.
The show is being directed by guest director Matt Kurzyneic, who resides in New York City where he has worked in many venues, including the Gershwin Theatre.
Creative team members include Danny Durr (choreography), Rhett Wolford (set design), Jennifer Clark (costume design), Trevor McCabe (prop design), Dennison (stage manager/assistant director) and Hayden Kline (assistant stage manager).
The show is being performed Dec. 2-19 with Thursday through Saturday performances at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2 p.m.
On Dec. 10, a holiday wine tasting will be held before the performance for an additional fee.
Tickets can be purchased at www.cumberlandtheatre.com or by calling 301-759-4990.
