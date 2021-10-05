OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department has scheduled walk-in seasonal flu and pneumonia immunization clinics.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting flu vaccine as soon as it is available every season,” said Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens. “Getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu.”
Clinics are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates:
• Oct. 14, 21 and 28, Nov. 4 and 18, GCHD-Oakland.
• Oct. 15, 22 and 29, Nov. 5 and 19, GCHD-Grantsville.
Clinics scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. include:
• Oct. 20, Friendsville Senior Center.
• Oct. 27, Kitzmiller Senior Center.
• Nov. 1, Swanton Senior Center.
One clinic is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m.
• Oct. 27, Bloomington Fire Hall.
Insurance providers, including Medicare Part B, will be billed as appropriate but there will be no out-of-pocket costs for the flu shot for anyone, regardless of insurance status. Pneumonia vaccine will be available only for people with Medicare Part B. Anyone else should call the health department to schedule an appointment at 301-334-7770 or 301 895-3111. Visit garretthealth.org/influenza for more information about the clinics.
