FROSTBURG, Md. — FrostburgFirst is welcoming artists and creators of all mediums with the annual Spring Arts Walk on April 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout downtown Frostburg.
Local businesses are ready to celebrate the arts with discounts and specials. Organized by FrostburgFirst — a Maryland Main Street Community Inc., the Arts Walk is a free self-guided walking tour through the Frostburg Arts & Entertainment District. Artists, performers and craft vendors partner with downtown businesses to display and sell their works during a citywide celebration of the arts.
This year’s event welcomes over 45 local artists, musicians, performers and craft vendors featuring handmade jewelry, handcrafted soaps, textile decorations, watercolor art, canvas paintings, photography, hand-crafted sewing and stained glass. Live musical and dance performances are scheduled in St. Michael’s courtyard throughout the event, including appearances from Mountain City Center for the Arts, Frostburg State Univeristy Chamber Singers and Black Guy Fawkes.
Frostburg Elks Lodge 470, 126 E. Main St., will feature artist demonstrations, food and craft vendors and games with JTF Family Sports Entertainment. Frostburg Police will hold a drive-thru prescription drug take back from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the lodge. Vendors include DHT Nursery. Whitney Costello will conduct a Zumba workout. Harpist Janet Holt Jones will perform and Mr. Toad’s Pottery will host a paint and sip from 2 to 4 p.m. that requires an RSVP by April 28 to create a mug.
Free parking is provided on First Street where sculptures were installed during the Fall Arts Walk.
A temporary public art project will be offered with FrostburgFirst’s Sidewalk Chalk Mural Contest. Chalk will be provided at City Place where participants will be entered into a contest on FrostburgFirst social media with a $25 prize in Burg Bucks that can be used at downtown Frostburg businesses. Follow @FrostburgFirst on Facebook and Instagram for more details.
For more information, visit downtownfrostburg.com/artswalk or contact FrostburgFirst at events@frostburgfirst.com or 301-689 6900.
