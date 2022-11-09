MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Lunch N Learn seminar, “Intro to Digital Marketing,” Nov. 30 at noon at the Visitors Center in McHenry.
The seminar will feature a digital marketing presentation by Russ Dijak, president of Solnet, a web and digital marketing company in McHenry.
Attendees will learn what digital marketing is and why it’s one of the most effective forms of advertising for companies.
Dijak is a network security expert, programmer, web developer and certified Google digital marketer.
Advance registration is required at visitdeepcreek.com or call 301-387-6171. Admission includes a light lunch. The event is sponsored by 3rd Street Diner, Garrett County Development Corp. and Western Maryland Private Sedan Service LLC.
