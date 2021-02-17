Series to discuss racial injustice
CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Library System will hold a series of virtual discussions centered around racial and economic injustice as depicted in “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson.
Beginning March 3, discussions will be held every other Wednesday night through the end of April, totaling five events.
Each discussion will focus on themes from certain chapters in the book and the last event will discuss the movie.
“Just Mercy” books and the movie are available to request from the library.
Stevenson recounts his experiences as a lawyer in Montgomery, Alabama, working to assist those desperately in need, reflecting on his pursuit of the ideal of compassion in American justice.
The library is partnering with Leadership Allegany Alumni, the Allegany County NAACP and Choose Civility Allegany to engage a range of participants from the community.
To register for the discussions, visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info/justmercydiscussion or call 301-777-1200.
