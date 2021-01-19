CUMBERLAND — Veterans of the United States armed forces may be eligible for a broad range of programs and services provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
A Disabled American Veterans service officer can assist in completing and filing the proper VA forms service members, veterans, their spouses and dependents.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an officer was available for claims assistance at the Vietnam Veterans of America, 17 Liberty St., on the second Thursday of each month.
These visits have been suspended temporarily and will be resumed as soon as the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
During the pandemic, VA claims will continue to be filed and claimants can expect to receive the benefits they are entitled to in a timely manner.
For the short term, the service officer will conduct interviews by telephone and through email.
Call 301-842-2562 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday or email michelobqt@yahoo.com.
This is a free service provided by the DAV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.