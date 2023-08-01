CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre will present free Shakespeare in the Park to local residents, partnering with the Embassy Theatre and Our Town Theatre to create a monthlong festival of events centered around the works and styling of William Shakespeare. The festival is receiving support from the Community Trust Foundation with hopes of adding more activities and organizations each year.
The Cumberland Theatre’s production of “Taming of the Shrew” will take place at the Gilchrist Gallery Garden on Aug. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. Residents are welcome to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy a relaxing evening.
One of the Bard’s most popular comedies, originally written in the 1500s, the Cumberland Theatre production takes the show out of Elizabethan England and sets it in the American Old West.
Katherina is the wilful and obstinate eldest daughter of Baptista Minola. Baptista refuses to let his younger daughter, Bianca, wed any of her suitors unless Katherina also marries. The intricate comic plot — full of deception and disguise — revolves around competition between Hortensio, Gremio and Lucentio to win Bianca’s hand in marriage. But at its center is the attempt of one man, Petruchio, to tame the wild Katherina and turn her into an obedient and doting wife.
The cast features a diverse group of actors including several veterans from CT. Playing the roles of Petruchio and Katherina will be Seth Thompson and Kimberli Rowley. Lucentio and Hortensio will be portrayed by Pierce Bunch and Joe Staton. Brenna Peerbolt returns to play Bianca and John DeFilippo will play Tranio.
Others returning to CT are Reiner Prochaska, Michael Sullivan, Krystal Pope and ocal actor Brian Records.
The cast is rounded out by Katie Zimmerman, Grace LaCount, Finn Mannochio and Tim Bambara.
The show is under the direction of Darrell Rushton. Elizabeth Mudge serves as the stage manager. The design team consists of Cody Gilliam (costume design) with assistance from Mannochio and props and set design by Rhett Wolford.
The show is performed with one short intermission and is appropriate for all ages. For more information, visit cumberlandtheatre.com, embassytheatrecorp.org and ourtowntheatre.org.
