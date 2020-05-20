When I was a kid, one of my favorite television shows was “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” It remains a favorite even today.
I often envisioned myself as a comedy writer, sitting around telling jokes and making up funny stories all day. It seemed like an enjoyable way to make a living. A lifetime of laughter seemed pretty appealing to a 10-year-old kid. Actually, a lifetime of laughter still seems appealing but more and more seems unlikely to happen.
I turn on the news at any time of day and am bombarded with natural disasters, wars and conflicts, shootings in the streets, angry news commentators and hopeless people taking their own lives. No, there is not much funny in the news these days and yet I long to laugh. I long to be filled with hope for a better tomorrow for my grandchildren, so I asked myself, “How do we find joy in all this mess?” Three suggestions came to mind.
First of all, I believe that Jesus offers hope for all people. Jesus brings forgiveness, life after death, a sense of purpose and belonging and joy that things will work out even when it looks like they won’t.
Secondly, God gives us friends and family to bring joy into our lives. Some people do not fully utilize this gift and the joy never flows. If I can’t find happiness with a grandchild sitting on my knee, then there may be something more wrong with me than I think.
Finally, try to be the one bringing joy. So many times I sit and wait for others to make me laugh or feel better when it should be me who is the joy bringer. On “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” Rob, Buddy and Sally were all trying to be the one to make the others laugh. It was their job. Maybe it should be a part of our job as well. Bringing a smile to someone else may be so much more than that. You may be bringing them hope.
David Sandvick is pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
