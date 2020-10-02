CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County NAACP’s Safe Not Silent March will return to the streets of Cumberland in peaceful protest as “She Matters” on Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. Carmen Jackson, Branch 7007 president, and Tifani Fisher, vice president, are reaching out to local women to stand in solidarity with Black women experiencing violence, murder and injustice, epitomized by the killing of Breonna Taylor of Louisville, Kentucky.
Clory Jackson, founder of the Brownsville Project, emphasizes that the march is “a call to all to affirm equality for all Black life. ... In this case, we’re spotlighting Black women. In doing so, we’re also making space for discourse currently missing about BIPOC (Black, indigenous, people of color) women.”
Elesha Ruminski, professor of communications at Frostburg State University, has characterized the local opportunity as a time “to work together inclusively to demonstrate the power of local women’s collective leadership.” NAACP members and local women emphasize this sense of solidarity.
“I stand in solidarity with those who are made invisible and forgotten by a system that prioritizes some lives over others,” said local artist Heidi Gardner. “Black, indigenous and other women and nonbinary femmes of color are at greater risk, particularly if they are transgender. The communities they come from often experience disproportionate suffering due to a systemic lack of access and resources. I want to affirm the right to health and lives free of violence especially for those who experience the most extreme sexism and misogyny in our society. I join others to speak out and act to use our collective voices and power to make change and protect any who may be targeted.”
Visit the Allegany County NAACP Branch 7007 Facebook page for event details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.