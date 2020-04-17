ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz announced on Friday the expansion of the Kidz Meal Bagz program providing free food to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is now available all day at each of the 600 Sheetz locations. The Meal Bagz include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.
Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program can go to any Sheetz location and ask an employee for a meal at the register or through the drive-thru. Meals will be available daily while supplies last. An adult does not need to be present to obtain a meal.
“Our mission with the Kidz Meal Bagz program is to help as many people as possible and those who are most in need,” said Travis Sheetz, president & COO of Sheetz Inc. “We are working hard to anticipate the need for this program, as meals are available while supplies last on a daily basis. It is our hope these meals will provide nourishment to those in need during these challenging times.”
The program will be available for the next two weeks at which time it will be reevaluated based on community need.
“With this expansion, we will be giving away roughly 80,000 meals per week across the communities we serve,” Sheetz said.
