FROSTBURG — FrostburgFirst’s Pop-Up Frostburg Program is hosting a rotating pop-up retail shop throughout the holidays and into the new year.
The Pop-Up Frostburg Program brings together entrepreneurs, artists, makers and small businesses with local property owners to activate vacant spaces in downtown Frostburg. The program is funded in part through the Main Street Improvement grant program through Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development.
FrostburgFirst welcomes She’s So Pretty to the Pop-Up Frostburg space at 13 E. Main St. through Dec. 13. She’s So Pretty features handcrafted articles sewn and designed by local artist Mindy Wilkinson. The shop offers a variety of items from fashion-forward skirts to eye-catching handbags, incorporating vintage and upcycled fabrics. She’s So Pretty also caters to the younger crowd with handmade fleece robots and monsters for infants and toddlers alike.
“I have always loved shopping and participating in events in Frostburg,” said She’s So Pretty owner Wilkinson. “I am really excited to make She’s So Pretty a part of it this holiday season. I can’t wait to introduce everyone to my locally produced line of ladies and women’s clothing and all the fun accessories for the kiddos.”
She’s So Pretty is open Tuesday through Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. and offers curbside pickup. Alterations are available by appointment only. Visit shessopretty.com or follow @ShesSoPretty on Facebook for updates. To buy online, visit @prettybymindy on Etsy.com.
Allegany County is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Shoppers are asked to wear a mask, sanitize and wash hands, follow posted rules for capacity and traffic flow, practice safe social distancing, ask businesses about curbside and online options, and, most of all, be kind and patient with one another. For more information, visit downtownfrostburg.com or email frostburgfirst@gmail.com.
