BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A team of belly dancers will perform on the streets of Berkeley Springs on May 8 as part of Shimmy Mob and World Belly Dance Day.
Shimmy Mob is an international dance event that includes over 2,000 dancers in 183 cities around the globe who raise funds and awareness for domestic abuse survivors.
The Berkeley Springs Shimmy Mob team is led by Bellysima Bellydance instructor Angela Petry.
The Shimmy Mob team will perform at noon at Berkeley Springs State Park and 1 p.m. at the Morgan County Courthouse with a possible third surprise performance.
This is the ninth year in a row that the team has participated in the charity dance event.
The dancers are raising funds for Stepping Stones to a Brighter Future, a local nonprofit that provides financial, emotional and life skills assistance to survivors of domestic violence.
The group has been practicing its routine for weeks and will appear in the signature Shimmy Mob T-Shirt, the color of which remains a surprise until May 8.
Over the past eight years, the team has raised over $22,000 in individual and business donations.
Donations can be made in person at any of the performance venues on May 8.
Donations can be made online by visiting www.SteppingStonesMorganCounty.org or call 304-995-5832.
