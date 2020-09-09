I recently came across a story that illustrates a valuable lesson for Christians. It seems that a church was having its monthly business meeting. The treasury was in better shape than usual so the moderator asked if there were any special needs that could be met from the surplus. One elderly lady stood and said that she felt the church needed a chandelier. Without hesitation, a penny-pinching deacon jumped up and shouted, “I’m against it for three reasons. No. 1, nobody would know how to spell it. No. 2, nobody would know how to play it. And No. 3, what this church really needs is more light.”
Although there is clearly a lack of communication in this make-believe church, what strikes me is the thought that the church needs more light. Certainly, there are numerous passages of Scripture that tell us that Jesus is the light of the world. But there are also some that indicate that Christians themselves are a light to the world. The Apostle Paul wrote in Ephesians 5:8, “For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of the light.”
In my mind, I visualize God’s children coming to church with a bit of a glow about them because they have the light of Jesus Christ within them. I see them leaving church services shining brightly with that same light after a time of worship of God and reflection on his word. In this way, the church becomes a battery charger of sorts by restoring our focus, defining our purpose and instilling the joy of our salvation so that the light of Jesus can go forth beyond the walls of the local church.
So even though your church could use a chandelier, chances are that what it really needs is more light. Don’t be a burned out bulb in your church. Go and shine brightly with the love of Christ.
David Sandvick is the Pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.