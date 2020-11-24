CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Tourism, in partnership with the Downtown Cumberland Business Association, Downtown Development Commission and FrostburgFirst, will give away $1,000 in cash prizes during the “Shop Small, Win Big” contest, valid Nov. 28-Dec. 20. The goal is to encourage shopping local during the holiday season. Shoppers who purchase online or in-person from small businesses in Allegany County during the contest period can submit entries that will qualify them to win weekly drawings for $50 Visa gift cards as well as the grand prize drawing for a $550 Visa gift card.
“This season, more than ever, it is important to support the small businesses that make up the fabric of our community,” said Jessica Palumbo, marketing and dales manager for Allegany County Tourism. “Many businesses are getting creative and figuring out ways to keep shoppers safe, from online sales to curbside pickup options, so there are many ways to support local and invest in your community at a critical time.”
To enter the contest, participants must submit a separate entry form for each qualifying purchase; there is no minimum purchase required and there is no limit on the number of entries a person can submit. Drawings for the $50 Visa gift cards will take place Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 and 14 and the grand prize drawing will take place Dec. 21. The hope is that winners of the gift cards will reinvest those dollars back into the community throughout the holiday season.
Businesses that have signed up to participate have pledged to make employee, community and visitor safety a priority during the holiday season. Visit mdmountainside.com/winbig for a list of participating businesses and businesses with e-commerce options as well as local “Made in Allegany County” products.
The “Shop Small, Win Big” Contest is a small part of a bigger initiative of Allegany County Tourism to push “home for the holidays.” Learn more about the “Shop Small, Win Big” Contest and all that’s happening through the holidays by visiting mdmountainside.com/winbig.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.