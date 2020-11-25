Shoppers should protect personal information
CUMBERLAND — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to protect their personal information during the holiday shopping season.
Morrisey recommends that consumers limit their use of debit cards and be aware of fraudulent websites or coupons that resemble the real thing.
Credit cards provide the best protection to dispute charges when goods or services do not arrive as promised.
Online shoppers should watch for spelling mistakes, low-quality images and ensure URL addresses legitimately match the known retailer’s website.
