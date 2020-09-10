OAKLAND — A Walking Take Back event will be held Sept. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the farmers market at the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in Oakland. The Take Back is a joint event between the Garrett County Health Department and the Oakland Police for members of the public to dispose of their unused medications.
“Did you know that most people who misuse prescription drugs get them from family, friends and acquaintances?” said Sadie Liller, prevention coordinator at the Garrett County Health Department. “You can make a difference by keeping track of the medications you have, by rethinking where and how you keep medication in your home and by safely disposing of unused medications.”
For people who can’t make it to the Walking Take Back event, medication disposal drop boxes are located at the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police Barrack in McHenry and at Oakland City Hall.
“Please stop by and see us and help keep Garrett County safe by properly disposing of your unused prescription medications,” Liller said.
For more information, call 301-334-7730 or 301-895-3111. The program is offered by the Garrett County Health Department through funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
