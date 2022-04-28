CUMBERLAND — The Downtown Development Commission will hold the “Spring Into Cumberland” window decorating contest through June 5.
Downtown businesses in the DDC primary and secondary districts and any nonprofits, schools and organizations were invited to create a window display and be eligible for prizes.
The contest will help to decrease vacant storefront windows, enhance existing business windows and provide promotion and awareness for businesses and community groups. The 17 businesses that are participating include Ally B Ceramics, Baltimore Street Collectibles, Barkin’ Basement, Bloom Box Queen City, The Book Center, Café Mark, Community Acupuncture, Home Before Dawn, Hobbies Plus, Huffman Antiques, Lepley Dance Studio, M&M Bake Shop, Meg Romero Studio, Pepper in a Bottle, Terry’s Jewelers, Western Maryland Music Center and WheelzUp Adventures.
The 11 organizations that have signed up are Allegany Arts Council, Allegany College of Maryland/Culinaire Café, Allegany County Habitat for Humanity, Area Health Education Center West, Chessie Federal Credit Union, Community Café, Hoye House History & Tour Center, Maryland Legal Aid, Parkside Elementary School second grade, Tri-State Community Concert Association and Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.
Contest winners will be determined by a public vote. Each window will have a QR code to scan. First through third place winners in each category will receive marketing packages worth $750, $500 and $250.
For more information, contact Melinda Kelleher, DDC executive director, at melinda.kelleher@cumberlandmd.gov or 301-759-6443.
