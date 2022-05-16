LONACONING — Processing machines at the former Lonaconing silk mill are for sale as part of a renovation project that includes a museum.
The mill, originally started as Klotz Throwing Company and later General Textile Mills, operated from 1907 to 1957.
New owner Brandon Sloan said, “It’s like a time capsule from early 1900s. It saddens me that I have to sell some of the mill’s machinery, but it’s necessary to move forward with restoration work."
The mill has over 300 silk machines in it, most of which still have grease on parts from when the mill was operational.
Sloan is looking for buyers for some of the machinery. “I’d like to sell them on my own but I’m also open to auctions so auctioneers can give me a shout if they’re interested," he said.
For more information, including updates on the renovation project, visit Facebook, under “Lonaconing Silk Mill,” or call Sloan at 240-657-9518.
