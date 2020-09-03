Sines family honored for 75 years of farming

MCHENRY — During the recent Garrett County Farm Bureau Expo livestock sale, the bureau recognized the Sines family for its 75 years of dairy farming in Garrett County.
In October 1945, Sines Dairy was started by Lawrence and Shirley Sines. They bought three cows and walked them home from Cranesville, West Virginia.
Once they got home, the cows got out and went back to Cranesville and the Sines couple had to walk back to Cranesville the next morning and walk them back home again.
The farm started shipping its milk to Deep Creek Creamery, which was bought by Fike’s Dairy and then later bought by United Dairy.
In 1998, the farm was bought by the couple’s son and daughter-in-law, Nevin and Yvonne Sines.
In 2006, they expanded from 40 to 100 cows.
A couple of years ago, they won the Garrett County Soil Conservation Farm Family of the Year. Today, they still milk in the same barn with 100 cows and approximately 600 acres to farm.
The third and fourth generation of the Sines family are also active with the dairy farm.
The Farm Bureau presented the family with a free ticket to the Young Farmer Mountain Maryland Dinner and Chill social on Sept. 12 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Sang Hill Farms.
The dinner will feature locally sourced produce and pork. Tickets are available on the GCFB Facebook page.
