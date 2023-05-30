‘Sing On!’ at playhouse
CENTERVILLE, Pa. — The Bedford County Players will perform Rick Abbott’s comedy “Sing On!” at the Bedford County Playhouse in Centerville.
Show dates are June 2-3 and 9-10 with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday matinees at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling 814-623-7555 or visiting www.bedfordcountyplayer.org.
Lorraine Tubo is the director of “Sing On!” and Isaac Sims is the technical director. Cast includes Debbie Benton, Gorden Shelp, Willow Littleton, Lee Seese, Sue Buttermark, Kris Peterson, Perry Picoriello, Croix Picoriello, Lindsay Bossert, Judi Macrie Shuck and Isaac Sims.
“Sing On!” is produced by The Samuel French Group and presented with Concord Theatricals.
The production is the sequel to “Play On!” but stands on its own as a side-splitting encounter with a harried community theater group.
