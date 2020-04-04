CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Small Business Administration and Treasury Department have initiated a mobilization effort of banks and other lending institutions to provide small businesses with the capital they need.
The CARES Act establishes a new $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program to provide relief so that small businesses can keep their workers employed.
“This unprecedented public-private partnership is going to assist small businesses with accessing capital quickly. Our goal is to position lenders as the single point-of-contact for small businesses – the application, loan processing and disbursement of funds will all be administered at the community level,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza.
“This legislation provides small business job retention loans to provide eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead to keep workers employed,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “The loans will be forgiven as long as the funds are used to keep employees on the payroll and for certain other expenses.”
All loan payments will be deferred for six months and the SBA will forgive the portion of the loan proceeds that are used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities and mortgage interest.
Visit SBA.gov/Coronavirus for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.