FROSTBURG — When autumn arrives, it’s not too soon to talk about Christmas. This year, a television crew will capture the Christmas celebration in Frostburg for part of a reality series called “Small Town Christmas.”
This is the second season of the docuseries hosted and executive produced by Megan Alexander, a national correspondent for “Inside Edition” and author.
Alexander was drawn to Frostburg not only for its “cool” name, but also because of its Storybook Holiday celebration, which is hosted by both the Children’s Literature Centre at Frostburg State University and the city of Frostburg. She and her production team will visit Ellijay, Georgia; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; and North Pole, Alaska, before wrapping their season in Frostburg. The crew will be in town to capture the fun of the city’s annual Storybook Holiday, which is set for Dec. 3. The episode will air on UPtv on Dec. 18 at 9 p.m.
Allegany County Tourism has assembled a host committee to ensure that the TV crew is properly dazzled. “We are thrilled that a national spotlight will be cast on the community and the many people, businesses and organizations that come together to make the holidays truly special each year,” said Ashli Workman, director of tourism for the county.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to pull out all the stops as they decorate for Christmas. Frostburg’s mayor and City Council are offering a Holly Jolly Hometown Holiday Decor Mini Grant for downtown businesses. Information can be found at www.frostburgcity.org.
Applications are due by Oct. 14 and exteriors should be ready by Nov. 25.
