OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department is promoting a campaign for smokers to “Go Out for Your Kids.”
“We are encouraging anyone who smokes or vapes to throw on a coat and a hat and step outside when you light up, especially if you have children,” said Tobacco Treatment Specialist Sharon Custer. “It’s not enough to go to another room or turn on a fan or open a window.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking in another room still pollutes all the air in a home. Smoke goes under doors, windows and through cracks. Air purifiers and air fresheners do not remove smoke’s poisons. Smoke from one cigarette can stay in a room for hours.
“When young people breathe secondhand smoke, they are more likely to have ear infections, asthma attacks, coughing and wheezing spells, bronchitis and pneumonia,” Custer said.
The campaign recommends that smokers never smoke in their homes or their cars. Another option is to quit smoking. The health department provides ongoing Quit Now classes or phone support at no cost.
For more information, call 301-501-8574 or 800-QUIT-NOW.
