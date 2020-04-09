OAKLAND — Quitting smoking is tough and although the Garrett County Health Department doesn’t have in-person classes scheduled at this time, staff is available to work by phone and can provide access to cessation aids at a local pharmacy.
Cassandra Johnson recently quit smoking with the help of the cessation program at the health department.
“This was a completely different and successful journey to quit smoking than it was before when I tried to quit alone,” Johnson said.
“Being able to share my hardships and verbalize my thoughts, feelings and frustrations in a person-to-person venue really helped. Verbalizing them to another individual made it possible to come up with ways to solve (them) and made quitting challenges easier.”
“Our cessation program makes nicotine replacement therapy patches and lozenges available to participants free of charge,” said Sharon Custer, tobacco treatment specialist.
“Clients use these aids to help take the edge off their cravings.”
Call 301-501-8574 to learn more.
Another tool available to participants is a notebook filled with helpful information and places for them to record their observations and tips they can look back on later when they need help.
“By participating in the cessation program, I no longer suffered internal angry thoughts about quitting,” Johnson said.
“I was assisted in a way that directed my thoughts to the positive things about living a smoke-free life.
“Quitting this time has bolstered my self-esteem. I now know I can accomplish anything. I feel so much healthier now and look forward to adding a healthier diet and activities to my life and those around me.”
The Maryland Quit Line at 800-QUIT-NOW is available at any time.
Phone counseling, cessation aids and the Maryland Tobacco Quitline are funded by the Maryland Cigarette Restitution Fund Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.