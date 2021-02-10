CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has a sneak peak of its new cookbook at https://news.maryland.gov/dnr/2021/01/01/get-a-taste-of-wild-maryland/.
“Wild Maryland” includes recipes submitted by Maryland residents, featuring Maryland species. Recipes include waterfowl, seafood, deer and other wild game. A section of recipes also features ingredients found while foraging in the wild. The online view offers recipes for Snakehead Etouffee, Crab Imperial and Roast Goose Served with Czech Style Bread Dumplings, Sauerkraut and Jam.
The department put the call out for recipe submissions in the spring and about 75 recipes were submitted for consideration. Throughout the summer, a team of seven cookbook panelists, comprising experts at hunting and fishing, as well as wild game cooking enthusiasts, evaluated recipes submitted by DNR employees and other Marylanders. Criteria for inclusion included use of species that call Maryland home, easy to follow cooking instructions and specific measurements for ingredients.
The “Wild Maryland” website will include recipes that can be searched by species category and a section with tips for wild foraging, directions for fileting a fish and a link to DNR’s Hunting and Fishing Guides.
