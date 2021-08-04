Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.