County soil board seeks new member
CUMBERLAND — Nominations for an appointment to the Allegany Soil Conservation District board of supervisors are being accepted by the Maryland State Soil Conservation Committee.
The appointment will be for a term to expire Nov. 8, the expired term of Amanda Paul. Nominations should be received by the State Soil Conservation Committee, Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis, MD 21401 by Nov. 7. The form is available at www.mda.maryland.gov; click on Conservation, then Committees.
A supervisor must be a resident of the district. District boundaries are the same as county boundaries. Anyone recommended should be able to attend monthly meetings of the board of supervisors and have a knowledge of proper land use and the conservation of soil, water and related natural resources.
Contact the ASCD office at 240-609-3493 with any questions.
