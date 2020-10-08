CORRIGANVILLE — Solid Rock Independent Baptist Church will begin fall revival services Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.
The services will continue each day until Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
Missionary Rodger D. Blevins will be the speaker. He and his wife, Kay, are graduates of Tennessee Temple Bible School in Chattanooga.
The couple were accepted as missionaries to Spain by Baptist International Missions Inc. in June 1981.
For nearly 16 years, they served the Lord in Spain, where they helped to establish four churches and the Torrejon Baptist Bible Institute, where Rodger Blevins taught for 11 years.
The Blevinses returned to work with the growing number of Hispanics residing in the Atlanta area. They began the Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida (New Life Baptist Church) in Conyers, Georgia, serving there for 10 years.
In June 2006, the BIMI board of trustees appointed Rodger Blevins to become the new South America director of missions, a position he held until this year.
Recently, the couple joined BIMI’s Assistance and Relief Missionaries Division.
Their new responsibilities include helping to prepare missionary candidates for service, visiting Hispanic ministries in churches, preaching in conferences and revivals and introducing BIMI to local churches that would be interested in developing a mission program.
