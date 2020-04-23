Solid Rock to livestream weeklong revival

CORRIGANVILLE — Solid Rock Independent Baptist Church in association with Barry Webb Evangelistic Ministries will conduct a weeklong revival/evangelistic meeting from May 3-8. Sunday services will start at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 11 a.m. and the evening service at 7 p.m.
The services from Monday through Friday will start at 7 p.m. All services will be livestreamed at solidrockibc.org.
This is an opportunity for all churches and their congregations in the area to log in on different devices and participate in the services.
According to the Rev. Dr. John Klink, Solid Rock has been livestreaming services for over five years. The church recently purchased new video equipment to improve the quality of the audio and video. For more information about connecting to the Solid Rock website, call or text the pastor at 804-761-5088.
Webb and his wife, Cheryl, were raised in preachers’ families. Barry is the son of the well-known evangelist Dr. Hal Webb. They are graduates of Bob Jones University and have served in full-time evangelism since their marriage in August 1981. They reside in Allegany County and are members of Allegany Baptist Temple.
The Webbs are accomplished musicians who sing solos and duets. Cheryl Webb is a pianist and Barry Webb plays the trombone, euphonium, bass trumpet and the flugabone horns. He is a ventriloquist with over 35 years of experience in puppetry. He also uses chalk art with background music, a dramatized story and black light effects.
