Some of Maryland's women suffragists will be portrayed in mini-monologues

OAKLAND — The Garrett Branch of the American Association of University Women will present a performance of “The Women’s Monologues” on Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. in the parking lot next to Our Town Theatre, 121 E. Center St.
Offered in a simple format and held outdoors, the mini-monologues will include portrayals of some of Maryland’s finest women suffragists who were instrumental in the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920 that gave women the right to vote.
The event is free and open to the public, but seats are limited. Seating will start at 1:30 p.m. All audience members must bring their own chairs, wear a mask and socially distance from other family units. Individuals who are not feeling well should not attend. No bathrooms will be available and no refreshments will be sold.
There will be women portrayed in the production who are part of Garrett County history. Specifically, Judy Carbone will portray Edna Story Latimer, the “general” of the Garrett County Suffrage Hike that took place in 1914. Sue Lisanti will portray Mary Elizabeth Garrett, and Lori Youse will portray Mary Frick Garrett, daughter and daughter-in-law, respectively, of John W. Garrett, namesake of the county; the first was a strong suffragist and the second was not. Betty Pritt will portray Dr. Lorilla F. Tower, who was a woman leader in the community for her entire life.
Additional portrayals will be Linda Herdering as Edith Houghton Hooker, founder of The Suffrage News; Kim Alexander as Julia Emory, a Maryland suffragist who endured the Night of Terror; Rose Gordon as the opening monologuer; and Lilla Rose as the closing monologuer.
AAUW will have information on hand about voting in the upcoming election, as well as notecards for sale with the image of a suffragist cyclist donated by local artist Annie Simcoe of ABPH Art. Donations to the community programming in support of women and girls in Garrett County will be accepted.
“We were so disappointed when we had to cancel the larger, more complete production of ‘The Women’s Monologues’ last March, which was scheduled just two weeks after the coronavirus stay-at-home order was issued,” said Carbone, who serves as AAUW-Garrett Branch president. “While we have rescheduled that complete production for March 2021, we wanted to do something this fall as a way of encouraging all women to remember what went into securing their right to vote with the passage of the 19th Amendment and to honor those who fought hard and sacrificed much with the promise to vote this November.”
Anyone with questions may visit the AAUW-Garrett Branch Facebook page or call 301-616-5036 for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.