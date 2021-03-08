FROSTBURG — Just three months after opening its first branch in Frostburg, Somerset Trust Co. has expanded its presence with a second location at 351 E. Main St. This is Somerset Trust’s 43rd branch and third location in Maryland.
The full-service branch is located at the site of the former Weimer’s Auto Sales and offers a drive-thru lane, 24/7 ATM access, a night drop and an instant issue machine that prints debit cards on the spot for new accounts or to replace lost or damaged cards. The drive-thru features an interactive teller machine￼￼￼￼ that provides both traditional ATM functionality and the option to speak with a local representative through video chat.
Michael Miller, branch manager, will support the teams at both the Main Street and South Broadway locations. Kevin Seibert will serve as assistant vice president and commercial loan officer with over 20 years of banking experience.
Somerset Trust is following all safety guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic and is managing lobby occupancy through prescheduled appointments.
“We have long wanted to be a part of the Frostburg community and since our first office opened at the end of last year we have been eager to confirm our commitment to this area with a second location,” Somerset Trust Co. Chair G. Henry Cook said. “Frostburg is a vibrant and energetic community and we are excited to be working alongside the individuals and businesses striving to make it even greater.”
For more information, call 800-972-1651 or visit www.somersettrust.com.
