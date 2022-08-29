FISHERTOWN, Pa. — The Dunnings Creek Friends Meeting, known as Quakers, will present the first in a “Still Listening” guest speaker series on local history in September.
Journalist Cody McDevitt of Somerset, author of “Banished From Johnstown: Racist Backlash in Western Pennsylvania (2020),” will tell the little-known history in 1923 when Black and Hispanic residents were evicted and forced to flee Johnstown in fear for their lives.
The story is considered one of the worst civil rights injustices in Pennsylvania history, yet few local people are aware that it even happened. After the presentation, the author will answer questions and have copies of the book for purchase.
The event will be held at the historic Dunnings Creek Friends Meetinghouse, 285 Old Quaker Church Road, and on Zoom on Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Light refreshments will be served. Seating is limited. Email dunningscreekquakers@gmail.com for the Zoom link or further information.
