Special education advisory group meets March 23
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Special Education Citizens Advisory Committee will hold its third meeting of the year on March 23 at 4 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the meeting will be held virtually using Google Meet.
Established in 2003, the committee serves in an advisory capacity to the county superintendent and board of education on issues affecting the education of students with disabilities.
The group’s mission includes, among others, advocating for all students with disabilities or special needs, promoting community and citizen awareness of issues relating to disabilities and providing a forum for county-wide citizen input on special education programs related to services and relevant issues.
All interested parents or community members are invited to attend the meeting.
The committee is requesting that all parents and community members register for the meeting by contacting Deneice Crites, Birth to Five coordinator, at 301-334-7658 or deneice.crites@garrettcountyschools.org.
Participants should provide their email when registering for the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.